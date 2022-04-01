The Masters: Jack Nicklaus set to stop playing the traditional Par-3 contest at Augusta National

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus will no longer feature in the Par-3 contest at Augusta National when the event returns this month.

The contest is coming back to Wednesday of tournament week at The Masters, having been cancelled the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Nicklaus traditionally part of the field and having a family member acting as his caddie.

Nicklaus made a hole-in-one during the 2015 Par-3 contest, his first-ever at Augusta National, while his last appearance came when the event last took place in 2019.

"It's fun to go to the Masters dinner (but) I'm done with the Par-3 (Contest)," Nicklaus told Golfweek. "Toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can't play anymore."

Nicklaus previously described his 2018 appearance in the Par-3 contest as "his greatest day at Augusta National" after watching grandson Gary Nicklaus Jr make a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.

The 82-year-old is still scheduled to participate in the traditional first-tee ceremony before the opening round begins next Thursday, where he will be joined by three-time Green Jacket winner Gary Player and two-time Masters champion Tom Watson as the honorary starters.

Harris withdraws from The Masters

Harris English has decided not to play in The Masters as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum to his hip.

The world No 21, who won twice on the PGA Tour last season and finished third in the US Open at Torrey Pines, hasn't competed since the Sony Open in mid-January.

In a statement on Twitter, English said: "Regrettably, I will not be able to compete next week at The Masters. I'm progressing very well from recent hip surgery, but have to exercise caution as I return to play. I look forward to joining my friends and fellow competitors on the PGA Tour soon."

There are no alternates at The Masters, an invitation tournament. That puts the field at 90 players, with one spot available if the Texas Open winner this week is not eligible.

