Becky Brewerton loses five-shot lead as Lee-Anne Pace wins South African Women's Open

Lee-Anne Pace won the Investec South Africa Women's open for a record fifth time

Lee-Anne Pace was crowned the winner of the Investec South African Women's Open after Wales' Becky Brewerton surrendered a five-shot overnight lead.

Just the day before, Brewerton reeled off six birdies in her second-round 66 and looked in a good position to claim her first Ladies European Tour Title since 2009.

However, she failed to capitalise on her healthy advantage heading into the final day as she recorded a disappointing six-over par 78 - including a bogey on the last - to finish one behind Pace and Magdalena Simmermacher at Cape Town's Steenberg Golf Club.

Pace and Simmermacher headed down the 18th six times in an epic play-off battle, before the former edged out her Argentinean opponent to win the tournament for a record fifth time.

England's Felicity Johnson finished in a tie for fourth, three-over par after her final-day 74.

With her 11th LET victory Pace also earned herself a place at the US Women's Open later in the year.

"I can't believe it, I honestly can't believe it, I'm in shock, it's great to earn a place in the Majors as well." Pace said.

"I've been struggling on the greens all wind, I've been hitting so many greens all week, and everything came together except the putter, and nothing wanted to drop, but when it really counted it did on the last hole."

