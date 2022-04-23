Scott Jamieson retains lead at ISPS Handa Championship as weather interrupts third round

Scott Jamieson leads the ISPS Handa Championship by one stroke having played five holes in his third round

Scotland's Scott Jamieson remains in the lead at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain with the third round forced into the fourth day due to dangerous weather.

Jamieson, chasing his first title since 2012, is one stroke clear of the field having played the first five holes of his third round in even par before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

The 38-year-old bogeyed the first hole but then birdied the third to get back to 11 under par for the tournament, putting him one shot ahead of Saturday's star player, Canada's Aaron Cockerill.

Cockerill carded six birdies before recording an eagle on the 18th as he completed his round in an eight-under 62 to rise to 10 under par.

Eight players are on eight under par through various stages of their third rounds, including England's Andrew Wilson and Jack Senior and Scotland's David Law, who got through 15, eight and six holes respectively on Saturday.

Wilson is five under for his round after firing six birdies and a bogey.

The third round in Tarragona will resume at 8am local time on Sunday, with the fourth and final round not starting before 11.30am.

Jamieson, who led by two strokes after round two, now faces 31 holes in a day as he looks to end his long wait for a trophy.

He said: "We're only really halfway through the tournament and there's a little wind forecast [on Sunday]. I don't know what it's going to be like for those 12 or so holes in the morning.

"I've just got to play the golf that's in front of me the best that I can and see what it all adds up to."