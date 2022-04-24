Pablo Larrazabal wins ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after superb eight-under final round

Pablo Larrazabal celebrates as he wins the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Pablo Larrazabal carded a superb eight-under final round of 62 to claim a seventh DP World Tour title - and his first on home soil - at the 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

Larrazabal reeled off five birdies in a row around the turn on his way to a 15-under finish, one shot clear of his fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui at the Lakes Course in Tarragona on Sunday.

Larrazabal began his final round in a tie for sixth but catapulted himself into the lead with birdies at the fourth, seventh and then that superb five-hole stretch starting at the ninth.

His only bogey of the round came at the difficult 15th but he did not let that derail his challenge, responding with an outstanding birdie on the 16th and another gain at the last to take the clubhouse lead.

He faced a nervous wait with the trio in the final group - Otaegui, Hennie du Plessis and Aaron Cockerill - all just two strokes behind with three holes still to play.

Otaegui ultimately finished clear in second on 14 under after notching a birdie at the 18th, while Du Plessis and Cockerill shared third a further shot back.

Larrazábal said after clinching his second victory in as many months: "What a day. I couldn't make any putts the first three days but I told my girlfriend last night that she had to choose the clothing for the (winning) pictures!

"I knew that I had a low one in my bag and that's what I did. Today I holed putts and that was key."