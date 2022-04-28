DP World Tour: James Morrison one off early three-way tie for lead at Catalunya Championship

James Morrison produced a remarkable back-nine birdie run to get within a shot of the early lead at the Catalunya Championship in Spain.

The two-time DP World Tour winner was over par with eight holes of his round remaining on the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf, only to birdie six of his next seven on his way to posting a five-under 67.

Morrison is joined in tied-fourth by Haotong Li and Sebastian Heisele, while Denmark's Jeff Winther and the South African duo of Oliver Bekker and Darren Fichardt grabbed the early advantage.

"I played really well, just hit some bad shots at the wrong time to start with," Morrison said. "It's one of those courses that you've just got to stick to it as there are plenty of chances coming up.

"Played nicely (on the back nine), hit a few shots close, kept the momentum going and hit the right shots at the right time. I capitulated last week and missed the cut by one at the end, so I went home and rebooted and really happy to get moving early doors."

Bekker set the initial clubhouse target after recovering from a mid-round double-bogey to birdie five of his next seven holes, while Fichardt jumped into a two-stroke advantage until a final-hole double-bogey dropped him back to six under.

Home favourite Pablo Larrazabal, chasing a second successive victory after his win at the ISPS Handa Championship on Sunday, failed to make a fast start as he joined Rasmus Hojgaard in opening with a level-par 72.

Pablo Larrazabal secured a seventh DP World Tour title on Sunday after a final-round 62

Richard Bland, making his first start on the DP World Tour since playing back-to-back events in an America and breaking into the world's top 50, stuttered to a one-over 73.

Bland mixed four birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey during an erratic opening day, with Bernd Wiesberger also seven strokes off the pace after a penultimate-hole bogey.

