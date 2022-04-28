Tiger Woods plays 18-hole practice round at Southern Hills ahead of PGA Championship event

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a remarkable comeback at the Masters, Tiger Woods raised hopes he will play at next month's PGA Championship after his private plane was spotted in Tulsa on Thursday. After a remarkable comeback at the Masters, Tiger Woods raised hopes he will play at next month's PGA Championship after his private plane was spotted in Tulsa on Thursday.

Tiger Woods played an 18-hole practice round at Southern Hills on Thursday ahead of potentially playing in next month's PGA Championship event at the Tulsa venue.

The 15-time major champion recently made his return to action in The Masters at Augusta National, less than 14 months on from the car crash that had nearly cost him his right leg.

Woods provided encouragement that he can still compete among the best as he started strongly before eventually placing 47th at the end of the weekend.

The 46-year-old successfully defended the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills in 2007 in what marked the latest of his four victories on the course.

Tiger Woods finishes his incredible return to golf after his car accident over a year ago with a final round 78.

Speaking after The Masters he admitted he was unsure over his participation in Oklahoma: "I won't be playing a full schedule ever again, so it will just be the big events. I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not."

Woods did, however, talk up his chances of competing at the The 150th Open at St Andrews in July.

"I'm looking forward to [The Open Championship] at St Andrews," he said.

"That is something that's near and dear to my heart, I've won two Opens there, it's the Home of Golf and it's my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

