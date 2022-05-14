PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker takes three-shot lead into final round of Regions Tradition

Steve Stricker is closing in on a fourth senior major title

Ryder Cup-winning captain Steve Stricker will take a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, the opening senior major of the season.

The 55-year-old, playing in just his third event since a six-month hiatus for health reasons, carded a six-under 66 to extend his overnight advantage and bolster his hopes of a fourth senior major title.

Stricker posted back-to-back birdies from the third and added another at the par-four eighth to reach the turn in 33, before cancelling out a bogey at the tenth with three consecutive birdies from the 13th.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The American then added a two-putt birdie at the par-five last to move to 17 under at Greystone Golf and Country Club, increasing the cushion over closest challenger and Charles Schwab Cup points leader Steven Alker.

Alker, a two-time winner already this season on the over-50s circuit, birdied the final two holes to close a seven-under 65, while 2018 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez is five strokes back in third spot after a third-round 67.

PGA Tour Champions Live on

"It [a maiden senior major title] would mean a lot," Alker said. "I've won three times and the majors are a big deal out here. We've got five of them, so we've got a good shot at a few."

A final-hole eagle helped salvage a two-under 70 for Padraig Harrington and move him to 11 under alongside Stuart Appleby, who sits tied-fourth after a bogey-free 68, while Ernie Els is seven strokes back with Glen Day.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Defending champion Alex Cejka thought he had posted a third-round 66, only to be disqualified for using a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.