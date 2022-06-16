US Open and NBA Finals: ‘What a time to be in Boston - the best sports fans in the world?'

As golf's biggest stars prepare for the US Open at Brookline this week, basketball's biggest showcase could reach its conclusion just six miles away at TD Garden.

The two events form a bumper sporting Thursday for the city of Boston, as the US Open tees off and Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place with the Boston Celtics hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Many of basketball's biggest stars enjoy a round of golf and Keegan Bradley, a fervent Celtics fan, will be just one of the major title hopefuls keeping an eye on events on the hardwood.

"I'm definitely biased in this regard, but I consider Boston to be the best sports city in the world – or in the country, at least," Bradley said in his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday. "They [the fans] are so knowledgeable about sports.

"Especially the basketball and football and baseball and hockey, but they're going to be loud, and they've got Game 6. Jeez, what a time to be in Boston. I wish I wasn't playing in the tournament so I could have fun with all these sporting events! Really, really awesome."

Thursday night's showdown is a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics after their 104-94 defeat in San Francisco on Monday, despite Golden State superstar Stephen Curry failing to find a 3-pointer for the first time in 233 games, left them 3-2 down in the best-of-seven series.

Boston would need to win tonight and again in Game 7 in California on Sunday to become champions for an-NBA record 18th time, with defending US Open champion Jon Rahm admitting it is going to be a tough task for the Celtics over the coming days.

When asked for a prediction on how tonight's contest will go, Rahm told the media in his press conference: "I think I have to be careful what I say in Boston about that!

"It's hard now after they [Celtics] are down 3-2 and knowing that Game 7 is in [Chase Center]. Especially knowing that the Warriors won with Steph [Curry] having an off day, it's just hard to think that the Celtics can do it two in a row, with one being away.

"I would love to see the Celtics win. I went on a vacation to Cabo with my family, and when we landed, Jayson Tatum's family was there. He was practicing and training for the season, but part of his family was there.

"We ended up FaceTiming for a little bit, so I would love to see him win, but I just like to see good basketball and hope the best team wins."

The sporting double-header follows back-to-back evenings of MLB action in the city, with Bradley among the PGA Tour stars at Fenway Park on Tuesday evening and throwing the first pitch ahead of the Boston Red Sox's victory over Oakland Athletics.

Huge crowds are expected at The Country Club this week, with many of those spectators then making the short trip into the city to pack out Boston's many sports bars for the NBA action.

"I think the Boston crowds are some of the best in sports," Phil Mickelson said ahead of his latest Grand Slam bid. "I think they have given me a lot of support, and I'm very appreciative of that over the years. I think that their excitement and energy is what creates such a great atmosphere.

"Whether it's positive or negative towards me directly, I think it's going to provide an incredible atmosphere to hold this [US Open] championship. I think it's going to be a great event, and the people here have a lot to do with that."

