Golf round-up: Amateur Jana Melichova wins on Ladies European Tour; two qualify for The Open in Korea

Czech amateur Jana Melichova claimed a maiden Ladies European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Melichova followed rounds of 68 and 65 with a final-round 69 at Royal Beroun Golf Club to claim a narrow victory over compatriot Klara Spilkova and Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup.

Four birdies in a six-hole stretch helped Melichova reach the turn in 32 and the amateur pulled further clear with another birdie at the tenth, before bouncing back from three consecutive bogeys to pick up a shot on her penultimate hole and end the week on 14 under.

"It's a dream come true," Melichova began. "I always planned to play LET and I always wanted to win a title and I succeeded today, I'm incredibly happy. I was mainly nervous, but I think I handled that stress really well.

"I was really happy with my game and everything was perfect. Even the three bogeys in a row didn't get me down because I had people here and they were cheering for me, so I just wanted to make more birdies. I seemed calm but it's tough out there, there were so many thoughts going through my mind so it's hard to stay calm and patient."

Spilkova mixed four birdies with two bogeys on her way to a two-under 70 and a share of second, while Estrup also finished a shot short after a final-round 71.

Johanna Gustavsson continued her excellent form this season with a fourth-placed finish, following a final-round 66, while Spain's Laura Gomez Ruiz eagled the last to sign for a seven-under 65 and secure fifth place.

Wales' Chloe Williams led the British contingent after an eight-under 64 lifted her to eighth spot, with Lydia Hall a further stroke back in a share of ninth.

The Ladies European Tour season continues Thursday, with the Amundi German Masters live on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sprots Golf YouTube channel from 10.30am.

Korean duo secure spots for The Open at St Andrews

Minkyu Kim and Mingyu Cho have secured their places in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Kolon Korea Open.

The tournament was the eighth in The Open Qualifying Series, which gives golfers around the world opportunities to book their place for the historic occasion at St Andrews from 14-17 July.

Kim defeated Cho in a three-hole play-off after both ended the week on four under at Woo Jeong Hill Country Club, with both players now set to make their maiden major appearance next month.

"It's such a great honour, as a kid I grew up watching The Open," Kim said. "I just can't express how happy I am to be competing in the 150th Open. Everyone talks about St Andrews. It's such a historic golf course and I just can't wait to be there for this historic occasion."

Cho's wait for his first professional title in Korea continues, but the 33-year-old - a two-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour - can nevertheless also celebrate an upcoming trip to the home of golf.

"Playing in a major has always been my goal and it's a great honour to finally have the opportunity," Cho said. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's my first time travelling to the UK for any golf championship and for it to be The 150th Open will be very special."

Sixteen more players will book spots in The 150th Open when Final Qualifying takes place on Tuesday, before The Open Qualifying Series concludes with the Horizon Irish Open, John Deere Classic, Genesis Scottish Open and Barbsaol Championship.

Watch The 150th Open live from July 14-17 exclusively live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel - Sky Sports The Open.