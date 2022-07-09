Tom Lewis moves into contention at Barbasol Championship as Steven Alker shares Senior Players Championship lead
Last Updated: 09/07/22 8:10am
England's Tom Lewis is three shots off the lead after a weather-hit second day at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.
Dense morning fog and a mid-day thunderstorm delayed the action by more than five hours on Friday with play ultimately suspended due to darkness, leaving half the field unable to finish their second rounds.
Lewis shot six under through his 14 holes en route to a total of 12 under.
The highlight of the 31-year-old's round was an eagle at the par-five fifth where he drilled his second shot to 10 feet and more excellent iron play set up birdies at the sixth, eighth, 10th and 11th.
He trails leader Adam Svensson by three shots, after the Canadian completed his round with a score of five-under 67.
Svensson, 28, who led by two after the first round, mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to move to 15-under 129.
American Trey Mullinax is in second place on 13 under after playing flawless golf with six birdies through 13 holes so far in his second round.
Play in the event, which is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour for the first time, will resume at 8.30 am local time on Saturday with the conclusion of the second round. 76 players still have to finish their second rounds, with the cut line projected at five under.
Alker takes share of Senior Players Championship lead
Steven Alker of New Zealand, the Charles Schwab Cup money leader, enjoyed a bogey-free Friday as his four-under 66 pulled him into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.
Alker, who turns 51 later this month, used a three-birdie stretch from the 14th to bolster his steady second round and keep the Champions Tour rookie in contention for his fourth win this season, and his second major.
Alker's 134 score after 36 holes is matched by three others - Joe Durant, who fired a 65 on Friday, Tim Petrovic (66) and first-round leader Alex Cejka of Germany, who carded a 70 a day after scoring a blistering 64 to start the tournament.
Four other players share fifth place at five under: Steve Stricker (65), Woody Austin (66), David Toms (69) and South Africa's Ernie Els (68).
Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) is tied for ninth on four under, while Darren Clarke (70) is at level par, one ahead of Colin Montgomerie (70) and Paul Broadhurst (68).
