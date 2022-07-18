Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Was Cameron Smith more aggressive than Rory McIIroy at The Open? | Can Tiger Woods contend again?

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel are back to look at a dramatic conclusion to The Open as well as another week packed with plenty of talking points on and off the course.

Top analyst Sophie Walker and Golf Monthly's Neil Tappin are this week's guests, joining Josh Antmann to discuss the dramatic final day at the 150th Open Championship.

The trio discuss the majestic display by Cameron Smith on the Old Course and particularly his incredible putting which saw him edge out Rory McIlroy for the Claret Jug. They ask what might have been for McIlroy and whether he should be worried about his putting and level of aggressiveness given the lead he held.

The panel also reflected on an impressive Open debut for Cameron Young, who achieved another top three finish in a major, and – of course – the emotional St Andrews send-off for Tiger Woods. They also ask whether the 15-time major winner can realistically contend again in one of the game's top tournaments.

The controversy over the prospect of Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf and being stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy is also discussed on this week's podcast.

Listen or subscribe to the Sky Sports Golf Podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker