Senior Open: Stephen Ames leads as Darren Clarke, Padraig Harrington impress at Gleneagles

Former Ryder Cup captains Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington both made strong starts at the Senior Open, as Stephen Ames and Glen Day set the pace in Scotland.

Ames carded an eagle and four birdies in a bogey-free 64 at Gleneagles, later matched by Day after a final-hole eagle, giving the pair a one-shot advantage over the group on five under containing Clarke and 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst.

Clarke birdied three of his last five holes to card a five-under 65, while Broadhurst recovered from playing his opening five holes in three over to post an eagle and six birdies to get within one of the lead.

Paul Broadhurst is chasing a third senior major title

Jerry Kelly birdied his last five holes and Kent Jones made a bogey-free start to complete the quartet tied-second, with Harrington two off the pace alongside the likes of Ernie Els and Thongchai Jaidee after an opening-round 66.

"I'm happy with the score," Harrington said. "I putted well and my putter saved me most of the day, but I was just tentative with my iron shots particularly."

Ames birdied the fifth and holed an eight-foot eagle at the tenth after an impressive approach into the short par-five, with the Canadian following back-to-back gains from the 13th by making a two-putt birdie at the par-five last.

"No mistakes, a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and I gave myself a lot of opportunities which you need to do out here I guess," Ames said. I'm very happy the way the year's been going and playing very nicely."

2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and four-time winner Bernhard Langer are within three of the early lead, with DP World Tour legends Miguel Angel Jimenez and Paul Lawrie both starting with a one-under 69.

Colin Montgomerie is in the group level-par and 2014 captain Paul McGinley opened with a one-over 71, while former PGA Champion and Sky Sports pundit Rich Beem is tied-133rd after failing to find a birdie in his opening-round 77.

Watch the Senior Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports.