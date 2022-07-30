DP World Tour: Sean Crocker takes two-shot lead into final day after eagle on 18th

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Graeme Storm gets a hole-in-one during the third round at the Hero Open. Watch as Graeme Storm gets a hole-in-one during the third round at the Hero Open.

Sean Crocker remained on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Hero Open after chipping in for an eagle at the last to sit two shots clear with one round left.

The American also carded four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in testing conditions at Fairmont St Andrews to sign for a third-round 69.

Halfway leader Crocker displayed excellent patience and nerve on a breezy day, recovering from a double bogey on the 13th with a remarkable eagle at the 18th to move to 18 under par.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The 25-year-old is aiming to secure his maiden DP World Tour title this week, having returned to form following a start to the season which saw him miss nine cuts in succession.

He said: "It's nice to have a bit of room but I also know those gaps can be closed very quickly.

"I've just got to play my own game tomorrow and see what we can do.

"It would probably be the most special day of my life (to win this week).

"I play golf for the love of it, for trophies and all that stuff. It's been a long time since I've held something shiny so it would be a nice little present."

Jens Dantorp was Crocker's nearest challenger on 16 under, with Scotland's David Law and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui another stroke behind in a tie for third.

Welshman Oliver Farr and England's Eddie Pepperell were in a share of fifth place on 14 under.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Englishman Graeme Storm had a day to remember after securing a hole-in-one at the difficult 17th hole to claim the £20,000 prize.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on