DP World Tour: Callum Shinkwin one ahead of Julien Guerrier in Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor

Callum Shinkwin takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Celtic Manor

Callum Shinkwin edged closer to a second DP World Tour title after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale.

The world No 304 birdied four of his last eight holes to post a brilliant six-under 65 and move to 11 under at Celtic Manor, giving Shinkwin a narrow advantage over halfway leader Julien Guerrier.

The Frenchman let a three-shot advantage slip on the back nine as he carded a second successive 68, with Connor Syme six off the pace in third after three birdies in his final four holes lifted him to five under.

"I'm delighted, 65 was a really good score today," Shinkwin said. "I'm playing really well and didn't make any mistakes and I've come out of it with the lead. The game has been very good for a long time but it was just a matter of clicking into place."

Guerrier holed from 10 feet to match Shinkwin's 25-foot birdie at the first and then picked up a shot at the par-five fifth to move three ahead, while his playing partner cancelled out a 20-foot birdie at the seventh by bogeying the par-four next.

Both players birdied the par-five ninth, with Guerrier holing his effort from 40 feet, only for Shinkwin to pull level with the Frenchman after following birdies at the 11th and 13th by adding another from six feet at the 17th.

Shinkwin moved into the solo lead when Guerrier failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-four 16th, before both players birdied the par-five last to give the Englishman a narrow advantage going into the final day.

Shinkwin's only other DP World Tour victory came at the Cyprus Open in 2020

"Of course it felt a little like a match play, but my main goal was to remain focused on my game," Guerrier said. "If Callum [Shinkwin] is playing well that's not my concern, really good for him of course, but I tried to remain focused on my game and stay in the zone."

Paul Waring matched Shinkwin's 65 to jump to tied-fourth with Mikko Korhonen and Johannes Veerman, who double-bogeyed his final hole, while defending champion Nacho Elvira is one of four players in a share of seventh.

