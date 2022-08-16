Tiger Woods to attend private meeting to discuss LIV Golf

Tiger Woods is reportedly one of the top players who will attend the meeting to discuss LIV Golf

Tiger Woods is planning to attend a private meeting among top players at the BMW Championship to discuss the emergence of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to reports.

Woods is set to join a group of players at the PGA event in Wilmington, Delaware, the second FedEx Cup playoff event that begins on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

It's unconfirmed whether PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will attend, although there is also a previously scheduled meeting for the Player Advisory Council.

ESPN has reported that Woods will hold talks with many of the top 20 players in the world and a handful of other influential PGA Tour members who have not joined LIV Golf.

Rahm: It could have made things a little bit awkward

Jon Rahm admitted on Tuesday to paying "zero attention" to the LIV Golf court ruling last week.

LIV Golf members Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had asked for a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs, but US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman sided with the PGA Tour.

"Well, I can tell you I had zero attention on it," the 27-year-old Spaniard said.

"I only found out that it was going on because I walked by player dining and I saw about 10 really nervous people pacing all around the room and I thought, 'Well, there's something going on.'

"I asked and heard what was going on. But I never really - I was in the room when the judge made her decision known, but only because I was walking by and they told me it was time.

"So I was like, yeah, I'll stay."

Rahm, a former World No 1, was also asked if the court ruling could have created tension if it had gone in the favour of the LIV players.

"I think it could have made things a little bit awkward, yeah," he said.

"They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know, courts and justice in the way wouldn't have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.

"But at the same time, they are adults, right. They are free to do as they please, to an extent, and that's what they chose to do. If they are allowed by a judge, I'm nobody to say otherwise.

"Would have been awkward, possibly, but I guess we'll never know."

Gooch, Swafford and Jones would have qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs based on their position in the points standings had they not been suspended for playing LIV events without the PGA Tour's consent.

Matt Fitzpatrick wasn't concerned about the players that aren't competing in the playoffs.

"Yeah, I think only three of them that aren't here, it's not a massive loss in my opinion," he said.

