PGA Tour: 'Top players' commit to 'elevated' events; Jay Monahan says 'no' to LIV golfers returning

Golf's "top players" have committed to play at least 20 PGA Tour events a year, commissioner Jay Monahan has announced.

The 20 events include the four major championships, the Players Championship and 12 "elevated" tournaments on the PGA Tour which will have an average purse of $20million (£17million).

Players will then choose a minimum of three other PGA Tour events to add to their schedules as the Tour bids to combat the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

"Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season," Monahan said in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship.

Asked if LIV Golf players who were impressed by the changes to the PGA Tour would be welcomed back, Monahan said: "No.

"They've joined the LIV Golf Series and they've made that commitment and many have made a multi-year commitment.

"I've been clear throughout, every player has a choice and I respect that choice. I think they understand that."

