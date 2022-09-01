DP World Tour: Ross McGowan sets pace at Made in HimmerLand after low-scoring round in Denmark

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the day 1 of the European Tour's Made In HimmerLand at the Himmerland Golf Resort in Farso, Denmark A look back at the best of the action from the day 1 of the European Tour's Made In HimmerLand at the Himmerland Golf Resort in Farso, Denmark

Scott McGowan set a new course record to move into a one-shot lead after a low-scoring opening round at the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand in Denmark.

McGowan, who has missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts, carded an eagle and seven birdies on his way to a nine-under 62 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort.

The two-time DP World Tour winner holds a narrow advantage over a five-way tie for second, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and England's Matthew Southgate joined by Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde on eight under.

England's Matt Southgate is a shot off the early lead in Denmark

"I'm very happy with that round, hit the ball close early doors and left myself a few birdies from four or six feet or so," McGowan said."I felt like it's been getting better the last few weeks, but it's nice to finally put a round together and hopefully I can keep it going for the next three days."

McGowan - beginning on the back nine - rolled in from 15 feet at the tenth and followed back-to-back birdies from the 13th by adding another at the par-four 18th to reach the turn in 31.

The Englishman picked up shots at the second and fifth before chipping in for eagle at the par-five eighth to join the large group on eight under, with a close-range birdie at the ninth giving him the solo advantage.

Ferguson made a 140-yard hole-out eagle on his way to a bogey-free 63 and Southgate joined Hojgaard in posting eight birdies in a blemish-free start, while England's Richard Mansell and Danish veteran Soren Kjeldsen are part of the group two off the pace.

"It was a bit of a surprise to get off to a nice start," Southgate said. "It's been coming for a while, I 've been playing well, and it's nice to get round one out of the way with a good score."

Robert MacIntyre is in the group three strokes back and Matt Wallace is four off the lead, while Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald birdied three of his last five holes to card a four-under 67.

Watch the Made in HimmerLand throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Friday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.