DP World Tour: Ross McGowan joined by Francesco Laporta, Oliver Wilson and Matthew Southgate in tie for Made in HimmerLand lead

Ross McGowan carded a round of 69 on Saturday, containing four birdies and two bogeys, which took him to 17 under

Ross McGowan was joined at the top of the Made in HimmerLand leaderboard by fellow Englishmen Matthew Southgate and Oliver Wilson and Italy's Francesco Laporta after day three in Denmark.

McGowan had held a one-shot lead after the first two rounds but was caught at the summit after Saturday's 69 - which contained four birdies and two bogeys - took him to 17 under par.

Wilson, who is hunting his first top-10 finish on the DP World Tour since the 2019 edition of this event, had briefly reached 19 under after making nine birdies and a single bogey in his first 16 holes, but he closed his round of 65 with back-to-back dropped shots.

Southgate also shot a 65, which began with a remarkable hole-out eagle at the first. He then added six birdies and two bogeys.

Laporta mixed four birdies with four bogeys in his first 11 holes before making three birdies over the last five to join the group on 17 under.

John Catlin provided the most memorable moment of an entertaining third round when he made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, sparking wild celebrations from the many assembled fans.

McGowan said after his round: "It's a bunched leaderboard, four tied for the lead, anybody can win it really.

"Looks like the wind is going to pick up again tomorrow throughout the day so somebody who is on 11 or 12 under with a low round has a chance."