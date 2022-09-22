Presidents Cup: Team USA insist 'no complacency' vs International Team after learning from 2012 Ryder Cup

United States vice-captain Steve Stricker insists harsh lessons learned from the Ryder Cup means there will be no complacency when the overwhelming favourites tee off in the Presidents Cup on Thursday.

The hosts have dominated the biennial event since its inception, winning nine and tying one of the last 10 meetings since 2000 and on paper have by far the strongest team, with five of the world's top 10 players.

However, Stricker was a member of the team which was on the wrong end of Europe's 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 - when the US needed just four points from 12 singles matches to win but were overwhelmed by Jose Maria Olazabal's side's surge on Sunday.

"We learned from the 2012 Ryder Cup team and how we had this opportunity to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah, a four-point lead going into Sunday, and we didn't take enough time, really or do the right things," said the 55-year-old, who exorcised those demons as captain in a record 19-9 victory last year.

"We just didn't think that through enough probably so when we went to work last Saturday of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits we put in a lot of time and we made sure that we got that right.

"We put the guys in the place where we thought they should be, knowing kind of the past history of what the Europeans did.

"There's no complacency here at all. These guys know that over a course of 18 holes, anybody can beat anybody at this level.

"Our guys are ready. There's not one of them that isn't taking this very seriously."

USA captain Davis Love III added: "I don't think we'll have to do much messaging or motivation. And we know we'll be up against it. Trevor [Immelman, International captain] will have a team with a chip on its shoulder.

"These guys aren't going to take it lying down."

The same is true of the International side, particularly Adam Scott who is making his 10th appearance in the event - second only to Phil Mickelson in the all-time list - but is yet to taste victory.

Vice-captain Geoff Ogilvy admits his compatriot is desperate to end that winless run.

"He really, really wants this. Can you imagine?," said his fellow Australian.

"It sucks to lose these things. You've seen us mope in here and mope out of here, and you see how fun it is for the team when they win.

"It's not very fun to lose these things, and he's done it nine times. It's brutal. You're just compounding sort of frustration."

Foursomes kick off Presidents Cup: The matches

Former Masters champions Scott and Hideki Matsuyama will lead an inexperienced International team into battle after they were paired together for the Presidents Cup's opening foursome against the United States partnership of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

With a record eight Presidents Cup debutants on his squad, International captain Trevor Immelman will be counting on his two most battle-tested players, Australian Scott and Japan's Matsuyama, to provide a steady launch at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday against the heavily favoured Americans.

"I'm looking forward to it," said the 42-year-old Scott, who has played 44 Presidents Cup matches, second only to Phil Mickelson's 55.

"I don't know how many more of these I'll play, so I'm kind of embracing every opportunity, whether it's good, bad, indifferent, or difficult."

Scott and Matsuyama will face a well oiled US pair in world number four Cantlay and number five Schauffele, who teamed up to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April and played all their matches together at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Schauffele and Cantlay are 4-0-0 in foursomes, or alternate shot format, across the 2019 Presidents Cup and 2021 Ryder Cup events.

"Our style of play is very similar," explained Schauffele. "Throw it to the fat part of the greens, try to take advantage of par-fives, low stress."

The second match out will see US captain Davis Love III pit multiple major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who grew up playing junior golf together, against South Korea's Im Sung-jae and Canadian Corey Conners.

Jordan Spieth (left) and Justin Thomas (right) have been paired together again

Two South Korean Presidents Cup rookies 20-year-old dynamo Tom Kim, the youngest player in this year's competition, and K.H. Lee take on the U.S. duo of Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa.

The fourth match out will feature close friends world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, three-times a winner on the PGA Tour this season, going against South Korea's Kim Si-woo and Australia's Cam Davis.

The final match of Day One will pit Tony Finau and Max Homa up against two more Presidents Cup newcomers in Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Chile's Mito Pereira.

"There was a lot of obvious pairings, and there was a lot of guys that really get along well," said Love.

"So the obvious ones made the other ones a little bit harder because everyone does get along well, and there's not really anybody that you say, well, that guy's hard to pair.

"It's just hard to pick two to sit out. That's our problem."

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout will sit out the opening session for the Internationals while Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner watch from the sidelines for the Americans.