Open de France: Rasmus Hojgaard takes one-shot lead into final round despite quintuple-bogey

Rasmus Hojgaard is chasing a fourth DP World Tour victory

Rasmus Hojgaard recovered from making a quintuple-bogey to cling onto a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Cazoo Open de France.

The Ryder Cup hopeful took a commanding six-shot advantage into the weekend at Le Golf National, only to blow the tournament wide open when he put three balls into the water at the par-three second.

Hojgaard found the green at the fourth time of asking and holed from 14 feet to card a quintuple-bogey eight, before losing further ground when he hit his next tee shot into the water on his way to a bogey at the par-five third.

The 21-year-old bounced back with birdies at the sixth and eighth to reach the turn one ahead, despite carding a front-nine 40, and he added another birdie at the 11th before missing from 10 feet to save par at the next.

Hojgaard extended his lead with a birdie at the par-five 12th and moved three clear by holing from 30 feet at the 17th, only for his advantage to be cut to a single shot after a two-shot swing at the par-four last.

The Dane found the rough off the tee and failed to get up and down from short of the green to save par, seeing him close a three-over 74, as playing partner George Coetzee rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt to move to 11 under.

Coetzee carded five birdies and two bogeys in a third-round 68, bolstering his hopes of a sixth DP World Tour title, with Thomas Pieters signing for a bogey-free 66 to jump into a share of third and within two of the lead alongside Paul Barjon.

Thomas Pieters is the highest-ranked player in the field at Le Golf National

Jamie Donaldson and Jordan Smith share seventh spot on eight under after third-round 67s, while five birdies in the first seven holes helped Andrew Wilson to a five-under 66 and moved him to tied-ninth with Guido Migliozzi and Victor Perez.

Last week's DS Automobiles Italian Open winner Robert MacIntyre mixed four birdies with as many bogeys to card a level-par 71 and remain at five under, while defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts sits in tied-49th after a one-over 72.

