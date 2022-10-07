Open de Espana: Jon Rahm two back as Stephen Gallacher, Paul Waring share halfway lead in Madrid

Jon Rahm is looking to win the Acciona Open de Espana for a third time

Home favourite Jon Rahm produced an impressive finish to remain within two shots of the halfway lead at the Acciona Open de Espana.

The former world No 1, looking to become the first three-time winner of the event since Seve Ballesteros, birdied four of his last seven holes to post a four-under 67 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Rahm heads into the weekend on 10 under and in touch with leaders Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher, with Scotland's David Drysdale within a shot of the lead and in tied-third after a second-round 66.

"I played 11 unconformable holes and then played really good golf in the last seven," Rahm said. "It seems to be the part of the golf course where I tend to score on more often, so I hope to get a little bit better on the front nine the next few days."

Rahm opened with four straight pars and lost further ground when he failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker at the fifth, only to post back-to-back birdies from the seventh to reach the turn in 35.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel van Tonder hit a superb hole-in-one on his final hole of the day during the second round of the Acciona Open de Espana.

The 2018 and 2019 champion started his back nine with successive bogeys, but holed from 20 feet at the 12th for the first of three consecutive birdies, before adding another from tap-in range at the 16th after almost holing his approach from the fairway.

Waring birdied four of his last five holes to post a round-of-the-day 63 and set the clubhouse target, while Gallacher mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey to card a second successive 65 and get to 12 under.

Henni du Plessis birdied his final hole to match Drysdale's 66 and sit in tied-third, while Rahm is joined on 10 under by Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Darius van Driel, Min Woo Lee and Matthieu Pavon.

Overnight leader Ashun Wu continued his strong start with a front-nine 33, only to slide down the leaderboard with back-to-back double-bogeys from the 12th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ashun Wu had a moment to forget on the 16th at the Open de Espana as his tee shot travelled just 57 yards!

Wu's tee shot at the 16th went less than 60 yards and led to another double-bogey six, although a birdie at the next limited the damage to a one-over 72 and leaves him five off the leaders.

Tommy Fleetwood moved to three under after a second-round 69, while defending champion Rafa Cabrera Bello and last year's runner-up Adri Arnaus both missed the cut on home soil.

