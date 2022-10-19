PGA Tour announces four more 'elevated' events for 2023 as part of response to LIV Golf threat

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Phoenix Open earlier this year

The PGA Tour has added four additional events to the 13 previously announced 'elevated' events, all of which will have increased purse sizes and guaranteed appearances from top players.

The Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship will now all have $20m (£17.8m) prize purses and join the four majors, The Players, the three FedExCup Playoff events, the three invitationals (Genesis, Bay Hill, Memorial), the WGC Match Play and the Tournament of Champions as having 'elevated' status.

In spite of the Tour's 'strategic alliance' with the DP World Tour, no European events are elevated for 2023, with the Scottish Open remaining simply a co-sanctioned event.

The four newly-announced events are for 2023 only; four different tournaments could be elevated in 2024.

The concept of elevated events was first announced in August as a response to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series, aimed at bringing the best players together 17 times, including the majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the four PGA Tour events that have been elevated

The PGA Tour's top players are committed to all 17 of these elevated events, and must also play an additional three events of their own choosing.

"Our top players are firmly behind the tour," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Tour Championship in August, where Rory McIlroy won his third FedExCup title.

"Helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season. This is an extraordinary and unprecedented commitment, a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in."