DP World Tour: England's Dale Whitnell equals the course record to claim lead at Mallorca Open

England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open.

Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one.

The 34-year-old's total of 11 under par left him a shot ahead of New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who is seeking a third win of the season to close the gap on Rory McIlroy at the top of the money list.

Whitnell told Sky Sports: "Going back a month I was in a position where I could lose my card and had a 12th in Italy, 26th in France and 10th in the Dunhill (Links Championship) which secured my place for the year.

"Now I've got bigger goals and aspirations to make the last two events."

A first DP World Tour title would take Whitnell from 91st to 35th on the money list, with the top 60 qualifying for the lucrative Nedbank Golf Challenge and the top 50 contesting the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is three shots off the lead after two late bogeys in his 69, with compatriot and defending champion Jeff Winther two strokes further back after also recording a 69.

