Rory McIlroy two off lead in CJ Cup title defence as he closes on world No 1 return

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day two of the CJ Cup in South Carolina Highlights from day two of the CJ Cup in South Carolina

Rory McIlroy shot a second-round 67 to stay in contention with leaders Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama at the halfway mark of his CJ Cup title defence.

McIlroy, who made a bogey-free start on Thursday, dropped two shots on the front nine but clawed his way back in with a chance of leapfrogging Scottie Scheffler as world No 1 with five birdies on the back nine to move two strokes behind the leaders at nine under.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Spain's Jon Rahm came within an inch of holing out from 195 yards in his nine-under 62 that gave him a share of the lead with Californian Kurt Kitayama.

Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm ran off four straight birdies on the front nine, all of them inside 10 feet.

He holed a bunker shot from 60 feet on the par-four eighth, made a 35-footer on the par-three 10th and then capped off three straight birdies with his shot into the 17th that grazed the edge of the cup.

Needing one last birdie for a career-low round, Rahm's wedge into the 18th rolled off a steep slope and came to rest against a bunker rake for his only bogey.

Aaron Wise spent time on a putting drill after his opening round and it paid off for him in his round of 66. He was two back, along with Cam Davis (66).

Watch The CJ Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.