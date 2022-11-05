WWT Championship at Mayakoba: Russell Henley opens up six-shot lead at Riviera Maya in Mexico

Russell Henley stands on the brink of a first PGA Tour win in five years after he opened up a six-shot lead after the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.

The American - whose previous Tour win came at the Houston Open in 2017 - shot a third-round 65 to finish on 22 under par, six ahead of compatriots Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire.

Russell Henley is on course for his first victory since the 2017 Houston Open

Henley, who is closing in on his fourth career victory in total, has yet to drop a shot at El Camaleon.

"I mean, I'm just going to try to get my mind off of golf a little right now and get some dinner and watch a little football, maybe watch the World Series and just kind of go into tomorrow, new day and just do the best I can," he said.

"Out here you've got to keep attacking. Everybody's so good and everybody can go low, so it's a tough game out here.

"I don't think I've ever had a lead like this. It's definitely tough to finish golf tournaments, so I'm just really trying not to think about the score and just think about each shot."

Ireland's Seamus Power, coming off a win in Bermuda, fired a 63 to lie fourth - and his round included a hole-in-one at the eighth hole.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shot 68 to remain in the middle of the pack, 13 shots behind and without much hope of regaining the No 1 ranking.

There was another ace on Saturday, as Greyson Sigg holed his tee shot at the 10th.