PGA Tour: Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs and Cole Hammer share halfway lead at RSM Classic in Georgia

England's Callum Tarren is two strokes off the halfway lead at the RSM Classic

Harry Higgs is part of a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic, with England's Callum Tarren and Ireland's Seamus Power among the chasing pack.

Higgs posted seven birdies in a bogey-free 63 on the Seaside Course, one of two being used this week at Sea Island Golf Club, to join Andrew Putnam and overnight leader Cole Hammer on 12 under.

The 30-year-old, without a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour all year, rolled in from 25 feet at the par-four second and posted three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the sixth, before birdieing three of his last five holes to move into a share of the lead.

Harry Higgs posted seven birdies in his second round in Georgia

"I would like to continue to play the golf that I'm playing now," Higgs said. "It doesn't happen forever, you're going to have poor days and whatnot."

Hammer mixed seven birdies with three bogeys in his second-round 66, while Putnam held the outright lead on the Plantation Course until he followed four consecutive birdies by closing a five-under 65 with a bogey.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"My driving accuracy's been probably the best in my career this last year," Putnam said. The putting's back to pretty good like it normally is and my irons this week have been pretty sharp. Pretty much every part of my game has been pretty good right now, so it's a fun time to play golf."

Joel Dahmen birdied three of his last four holes to card an eight-under 64 on the Plantation Course, moving him within a shot of the lead alongside Beau Hossler and Sahith Theegala, while Tarren is one four players two strokes back after closing a four-under 68 with successive birdies.

Joel Dahmen is in contention to claim a second PGA Tour victory

David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman and Seung-Yul Noh are also on 10 under alongside Tarren, with Will Gordon and Ben Martin both within three of the lead thanks to second-round 64s on the Plantation Course.

A final-hole bogey saw Power post a four-under 68 and fall four behind, with England's Justin Rose a further stroke back on seven under and 27 players heading into the weekend within five strokes of the lead.

Watch the RSM Classic throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Mix, with the first hour also live on Sky Sports Golf.