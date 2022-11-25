Joburg Open: Dan Bradbury takes one-shot lead over Sami Valimaki into final round as he bids for maiden DP World Tour win

Englishman Dan Bradbury will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Joburg Open as he bids to clinch a wire-to-wire victory in only his third DP World Tour event.

Bradbury, who only turned professional in July, continued to make the most of a sponsor's invite this week as he carded six birdies and two bogeys in a third-round 67 to get to 17 under par.

He heads into Sunday's fourth round one stroke ahead of Sami Valimaki after the Finn made a disappointing double bogey at the last to surrender the lead.

Home favourite Daniel Van Tonder was two shots further back in third, two ahead of fellow South Africans Casey Jarvis and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Bradbury, 23, safely parred the opening two holes of his third round but was overtaken at the top of the leaderboard as playing partner Jarvis made a birdie-birdie start to get to 14 under.

Jarvis stretched his advantage to two shots with a monster eagle putt at the third, with Bradbury notching his first birdie of the day there from close range to keep him within reach.

There was a two-shot swing in Bradbury's favour at the fourth as the Englishman holed his birdie try from around four feet, while 19-year-old Jarvis made a bogey to join him on 15 under.

Bradbury then made back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh to go two clear but a bogey on the ninth meant he had to settle for a one-shot lead at the turn.

He bounced straight back with a birdie on the 10th but was joined at the top by Valimaki after the Finn birdied the 13th.

They each made birdie at the short 14th before Bradbury bogeyed the 16th to put Valimaki in pole position.

But Valimaki got into tree trouble at the 18th and made a double bogey there to see Bradbury lead the way once more.

Bradbury said: "I knew that if I just played my own game and kept playing solid golf, I'd be somewhere near where I need to be at the end of the day. And that's how it's worked out.

"I've never really been [in this position] before but I've won tournaments - college golf kind of set me up for that, so that's quite nice.

"I don't feel out of place, which is the biggest thing. It's just keeping a positive mindset and believing you should be here and you deserve it."

