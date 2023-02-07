John Rahm hopeful fans 'rein back' on excessive celebrations at Phoenix Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Phoenix Open crowd went crazy as Sam Ryder aced the famous 16th at Scottsdale during his third round. The Phoenix Open crowd went crazy as Sam Ryder aced the famous 16th at Scottsdale during his third round.

John Rahm hopes there won't be any repeat of the incidents which marred last year's WM Phoenix Open.

The PGA Tour event at the TPC Scottsdale returns on Thursday after last year's event was dominated by incidents off the course.

A hole-in-one from Sam Ryder on the 16th hole prompted many of the 20,000 spectators in the grandstand to throw beer cans onto the green, causing a 10-minute delay and when Justin Thomas, who was playing alongside Rahm, chipped in on the same hole during the final round it sparked similar scenes.

"Since I came here for the first time eight years ago, it's gotten exponentially louder and louder," Rahm, who went to university in Arizona, said.

"It's made a significant difference every year. On 16 last year when Justin Thomas chipped in, I didn't want to see the water bottle coming straight for my head from the third storey (of the grandstand), but I did see it, so hopefully those are things they rein back on and keep it strictly about the game.

"Those are things people don't want to deal with on a regular basis. It's one week a year, so I think a lot of us welcome it for one week."

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the Tour's new "elevated" events with a prize fund of $20m (£16.6m) and has attracted a top-class field, including 18 of the world's top 20.

"I think this was a designated event before we ever knew what they were going to be," Rahm added.

"No matter what the purse is, this tournament is going to be what it is. Very few sporting events in the world can comfortably happen in the same week as the Super Bowl and still have the impact that they have like this one.

"With that said, I don't think it's everybody's favourite. I think either you love it or hate it. There's no in-between. With my case, I love it. I want to come every year.

"It ranks highly in my list but I know a few players that put it far down their list."

