Tiger Woods sweating on cut at Genesis Invitational after poor end to second round

Tiger Woods is sweating on making the cut at the Genesis Invitational after bogeying three of the final four holes of his second round on Friday.

The 15-time major champion sits at one-over-par at Riviera Country Club after following up his opening round 69 with a three-over-par 74.

With the rest of the field still finishing their rounds, Woods has a nervous wait to see if he will make it to the weekend with the projected cut line fluctuating between even par and one-over par.

Woods is making his first competitive event since the Open Championship last July. He has played sparingly since injuring his right leg and foot in a single-car accident in Los Angeles two days after the 2021 Genesis.

"I did not putt well today," said Woods, who's also the tournament host. "I blocked a lot of putts early, and this is probably the highest score I could have shot today. Probably should have shot probably five or six better than this, easily. Just didn't make the putts early and the middle part of the round when I had those opportunities."

He started Friday's round on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 12th and 13th holes, including missing a 5-foot par putt on the 13th, before recovering with his best shot of the day at the 14th.

His tee shot bounced on the front of the green and rolled to within 10 inches of the cup to set up a tap-in birdie.

But his only other birdie of the day came at the par-5 17th, where he escaped a fairway bunker and stuck his third shot inside three feet.

Woods went on to par the next six holes before bogeying three of his last four and was 10 strokes off the pace of leader Keith Mitchell, who was in the clubhouse at nine-under.

Friday's play was dominated by off-the-course issues, after Woods drew criticism for handing Justin Thomas a tampon on Thursday during their opening round.

Woods apologised for the incident after his second round.