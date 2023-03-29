Augusta National Women's Amateur: Free live YouTube stream from every round ahead of The Masters

The future stars of the women's game get to test themselves at the home of The Masters this week, with live coverage from the Augusta National Women's Amateur available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Over 70 of the world's top female amateurs feature at the 54-hole event, including defending champion Anna Davis, amateur world No 1 Rose Zhang and a six-strong British contingent.

The first 36 holes are played on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, with the entire field then getting to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Only the top 30 and ties from the first two days make the cut and get to feature in the final round, which also takes place at Augusta National and on the same course where the opening major of the year will take the following week.

Sky Sports will show live coverage from all three rounds for the first time, with the action live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the final round being live on Saturday from 5pm.

All three rounds are live on Sky Sports Golf as part of a triple-header of live golf this week, with each day also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream from the Augusta National Women's Amateur!