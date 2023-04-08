The Masters: Brooks Koepka pulls four clear of Jon Rahm before third round suspended at Augusta

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waits to play in the rain on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Brooks Koepka extended his Masters lead over Jon Rahm to four shots before the third round was suspended due to a waterlogged course at Augusta National.

Heavy rain fell throughout large parts of the third round and play was called off for the day at 3.15pm local time (8.15pm BST), with the final group on the waterlogged seventh green at the time and none of the field able to complete 54 holes.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

