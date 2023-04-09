The Masters: Pairings and tee times for weather-delayed final round at Augusta National
Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm will battle at the top of the leaderboard, with Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama all part of the chasing pack; Watch the final round exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 09/04/23 5:19pm
Pairings and tee times have been confirmed for the weather-delayed final round at The Masters, with a two-tee start being used at Augusta National.
The players returned early on Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, following weather delays earlier in the tournament, with tournament officials electing to use a two-tee start for the final round.
All times BST; USA unless stated
(x) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1730 Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala
1739 Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley
1749 Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth
1758 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Taylor Moore
1808 Sungjae Im (Kor), K.H Lee (Kor)
1817 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Young
The Masters - Live
April 9, 2023, 6:30pm
Live on
1827 Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1836 Gary Woodland, Jason Day (Aus)
1846 Justin Rose (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1855 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
1905 Collin Morikawa, Sam Bennett (x)
1914 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Russell Henley
1924 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay
1933 Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Esp)
Starting at hole 10
1730 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa
1739 Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings
1749 Cameron Smith (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1758 Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1808 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Burns
The Masters - Live
April 9, 2023, 7:00pm
Live on
1817 Seamus Power (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)
1827 Harold Varner III, Harris English
1836 Zach Johnson, MacKenzie Hughes (Can)
1846 Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1855 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Dustin Johnson
1905 Mito Pereira (Chi), Fred Couples
1914 Billy Horschel, JT Poston
1924 Keith Mitchell
