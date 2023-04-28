Scotland's Scott Jamieson surges into contention at DP World Tour's Korea Championship

Scott Jamieson enjoyed a superb second round to storm into title contention

Scott Jamieson surged into contention for a second DP World Tour title on day two of the Korea Championship.

Jamieson carded nine birdies and a double bogey in a second round of 65 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, the joint-lowest score of the day.

That vaulted the 39-year-old Scot 63 places up the leaderboard into a six-way tie for fifth on six under par, two shots behind joint leaders Yannik Paul and Park Sanghyun.

Jamieson's fellow Scot Grant Forrest also enjoyed a promising day, and sits on six under too.

Antoine Rozner, who held a four-shot overnight lead after a superb opening 63, could only add a second round of 74 to lie a shot off the pace alongside fellow Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who matched Jamieson's 65.

"Yesterday [Thursday] seemed a bit of a struggle all day, I wasn't quite on point off the tee and I didn't take chances when I was able to, but today was a different story," said Jamieson, whose previous DP World Tour title came in South Africa in 2012.

"A little better off the tee and hit a lot of really good shots. Sometimes days just click and it's nice and easy.

"I was in the second group on Thursday morning and it didn't feel like there was a nine under out there. Obviously Antoine was four shots better than anyone else.

"The rest of the field was so packed and you know that a good round at any point in the week will give you a big jump, more so the earlier you do it."

Rozner was pleased to still be in contention after recovering from two early bogeys with birdies on the fifth and seventh, only to run up a triple-bogey seven on the ninth.

"It's never easy to come back after such a low score but I felt pretty good and, to be honest, after seven holes I was hitting some amazing shots and it didn't turn out the way I wanted to," Rozner said.

"I hit the pin on number three and made a bogey out of it. Unfortunate to hit a bad shot on nine [which] hit the cart path and went out of bounds.

"The back nine was a little bit more of a struggle but I managed to still shoot one under so a good fight. I'm still in contention for the weekend."