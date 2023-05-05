International Crown: England lose both matches against Sweden as Australia start strongly

Bronte Law is among the players in action for Team England this week

Team England made a winless start to the LPGA Tour's Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, as Australia pulled off two victories against defending champions South Korea.

England, depleted by the late withdrawals of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, were thrashed in both fourballs matches by Sweden to leave them bottom of pool A with two group sessions remaining at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were beaten 4&3 by Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, while debutants Liz Young and Alice Hewson suffered the heaviest defeat of the day after being despatched 5&4 by Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

Liz Young was a late addition to Team England, following the withdrawals of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull

"I think it was a little bit different playing Jodi and Bronte who's normally Solheim Cup team-mates, but I felt like both of us, we complemented each other really well today and she had my back and I had hers," Nordqvist said. "I felt like we hadn't missed a beat."

The only fixture that didn't result in a 2-0 sweep was the top-seeded USA sharing the spoils against China in the same pool, with Lilia Vu teaming up with star Nelly Korda to beat Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin 2&1 before Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu claimed a shock final-hole win against Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.

"It was very unexpected," Liu admitted. "I feel like the mindset really helped us because we were the last seeded player on the last seeded team, so honestly just not really having anything to lose."

England will face the USA - the top seeds - on Friday, while Sweden face China. In Pool B, South Korea take on Thailand and Japan face Australia. The top two teams in each pool after the first three days then progress to Sunday's semi-finals.

Minjee Lee is in action for Team Australia this week in San Francisco

Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou never trailed for Australia in their match against South Korea's Hye Jin Choi and In Gee Chun, securing a 2up victory, while Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp followed by beating Jin Young Ko and Hyo Joo Kim 2&1.

Thailand's all-star team of Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul defeated Japan's Yuka Saso and Ayaka Furue 1up with a birdie at the par-five 18th, while sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn then beat Nasa Hataoka and Hinako Shibuno 2up.

