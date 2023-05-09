Sky Sports Podcast: Is Adrian Meronk a shoo-in for Team Europe at Ryder Cup?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of round four at the DS Automobiles Italian Open from the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club Highlights of round four at the DS Automobiles Italian Open from the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

In this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast, Josh Antmann is joined by Rob Lee and Guardian journalist Ewan Murray to look back on a frantic Italian Open win for Adrian Meronk in a big boost to his Ryder Cup hopes.

After Meronk made a "statement" victory at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, which will host the Ryder Cup later this year, he has moved to fifth in the European Points List and within 100 points of a current automatic qualifying place for Luke Donald's team in Rome.

Two birdies in his final three holes closed a two-under 69 and secured a third DP World Tour title in 10 months for Meronk, and Lee told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast that, if Meronk continues in his current form, he would be "astonished" if he was not included in the team.

"I think what impressed me the most about Meronk is that he knew and has learnt how to get across the line," said Lee.

"Some of those around him, they didn't have that winning experience.

"I think he was quietly backing himself playing his tournament and he found his short game from somewhere. He played a beautiful short game all week.

"I think that bodes well because when you are a foursomes partner in the Ryder Cup, you want to know that if you miss the green, your partner can chip. That is big.

"I think he just gets more impressive. I like him as a player and I rate him as a player.

"He is doing all the right things and I would be astonished if he wasn't in the Ryder Cup side".

Working under the assumption that Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry are all but nailed on to be in Team Europe, Lee also shared who he believes could take the five remaining places in his side come September.

"I look down the two lists and I look down the world rankings list and if I went 1-12 down the world rankings list, it isn't that far away," added Lee.

"Then you have Justin Rose, Seamus Power, Adrian Meronk, Alex Noren, and Victor Perez.

"That would be a team. We are not stuck with only 12 players who can get this done.

"If Justin Rose is there or thereabouts he is going to get a pick because experience is worth an awful lot in a Ryder Cup.

"What you can bring and add to a team room when you have got the youngsters there doing it for the first time. Old heads like that are very valuable.

"When I looked at this after we got absolutely clattered by the Americans and they had a very young team I thought this was grim for Europe.

"I think this time, looking at this, I don't feel like that anymore. I am optimistic."

