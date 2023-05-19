PGA Championship 2023: Tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at Oak Hill

Shane Lowry will play alongside Rory McIlroy during round three of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill with both players currently at even par

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 105th PGA Championship, held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole 1

1310 Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

1320 Yannik Paul (Ger), Denny McCarthy

1330 Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

1340 Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

1350 Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa (Jpn)

1400 Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1410 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Phil Mickelson

1420 Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

1430 Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1440 Adrian Meron (Pol), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1500 Cameron Smith (Aus), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1510 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Tom Hoge

1520 Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor (Eng)

1530 Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1540 Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

1550 Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1600 Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1610 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1620 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Max Homa

1630 Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1640 Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

1700 Sahith Theegala, J.T Poston

1710 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Victor Perez (Fra)

1720 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus)

1730 Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

1740 K.H Lee (Kor), Harold Varner III

1750 Eric Cole, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1800 Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1810 Cam Davis (Aus), Dustin Johnson

1820 Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1840 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) Shane Lowry (Irl)

1850 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Adam Svensson (Can)

1900 Sepp Straka (Aut), Keith Mitchell

1910 Justin Rose (Eng), Michael Block [CFPT]

1920 Callum Tarren (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1930 Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

1940 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Justin Suh

1950 Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners (USA)

