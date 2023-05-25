England's Andy Sullivan three shots off leader Jorge Campillo at KLM Open

England's Andy Sullivan moved within three shots of the lead after day one at the KLM Open

Jorge Campillo opened up a three-shot lead at the KLM Open after signing for a sensational 63 in Thursday's first round.

The three-time DP World Tour champion carded 10 birdies and a solitary bogey in the morning at Bernardus Golf to reach nine under par.

Andy Sullivan was in a tie for second place on six under alongside Joel Stalter and Pablo Larrazabal after the Englishman made two eagles in his 66.

Home favourite Joost Luiten was in the large group on five under alongside Englishmen Dale Whitnell and John Parry, Spaniards Alejandro del Rey and Adrian Otaegui, India's Shubhankar Sharma and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Campillo said: "I keep doing the same things. I'm hitting my irons really well, the driver is a little inconsistent but on this golf course, it lets you play from off the fairway as well.

"I putted great [on Thursday], which I didn't do in Belgium, so it was a nice day."

Sullivan, who holed his approach shot at the par-four 15th for a stunning eagle, revealed after the round that his only previous hole-out since he began working with caddie Tom Ridley five years ago also came at the Cromvoirt venue.

He said: "It was weird because in the five years me and Tom have been working together, I've only ever holed one shot and it was here.

"I've doubled my figures so hopefully we can just play here every week and Tom looks amazing!"