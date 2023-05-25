Golf News

News

England's Andy Sullivan three shots off leader Jorge Campillo at KLM Open

Jorge Campillo leads by three shots after opening-round 63 at KLM Open, with England's Andy Sullivan tied for second after producing two eagles; watch round two live on Sky Sports from 12.30pm on Friday

Last Updated: 25/05/23 7:36pm

England's Andy Sullivan moved within three shots of the lead after day one at the KLM Open
England's Andy Sullivan moved within three shots of the lead after day one at the KLM Open

Jorge Campillo opened up a three-shot lead at the KLM Open after signing for a sensational 63 in Thursday's first round.

The three-time DP World Tour champion carded 10 birdies and a solitary bogey in the morning at Bernardus Golf to reach nine under par.

Andy Sullivan was in a tie for second place on six under alongside Joel Stalter and Pablo Larrazabal after the Englishman made two eagles in his 66.

Home favourite Joost Luiten was in the large group on five under alongside Englishmen Dale Whitnell and John Parry, Spaniards Alejandro del Rey and Adrian Otaegui, India's Shubhankar Sharma and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Sven Maurits was spotted using a very unconventional putting grip during the KLM Open in Copenhagen, Denmark

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sven Maurits was spotted using a very unconventional putting grip during the KLM Open in Copenhagen, Denmark
Sven Maurits was spotted using a very unconventional putting grip during the KLM Open in Copenhagen, Denmark

Live DP World Tour Golf

May 26, 2023, 12:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Campillo said: "I keep doing the same things. I'm hitting my irons really well, the driver is a little inconsistent but on this golf course, it lets you play from off the fairway as well.

"I putted great [on Thursday], which I didn't do in Belgium, so it was a nice day."

Sullivan, who holed his approach shot at the par-four 15th for a stunning eagle, revealed after the round that his only previous hole-out since he began working with caddie Tom Ridley five years ago also came at the Cromvoirt venue.

Also See:

He said: "It was weird because in the five years me and Tom have been working together, I've only ever holed one shot and it was here.

"I've doubled my figures so hopefully we can just play here every week and Tom looks amazing!"

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Trending

©2023 Sky UK