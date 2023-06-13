US Open 2023: Matt Fitzpatrick steels for title defence after sadness at handing trophy back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Matt Fitzpatrick's memorable US Open victory as he claimed his first major title at Brookline last year Relive Matt Fitzpatrick's memorable US Open victory as he claimed his first major title at Brookline last year

Ice hockey's Stanley Cup has been used for eating cereals out of, as a drink cooler and even as a dog-food bowl during the day individual players of each season's winning team get to spend with it.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy given to the New England Patriots after winning Super Bowl LIII got a dent in it when Rob Gronkowski tried to hit a baseball with it. Scotland's John Jeffrey and England's Dean Richards, meanwhile, both received bans after infamously kicking rugby union's Calcutta Cup down Princes Street in Edinburgh in 1988.

Matt Fitzpatrick, however, somewhat more tamely took the US Open trophy on holiday with him to Italy last year and aside from him parading it at Bramall Lane, home of his beloved Sheffield United, that was about the biggest adventure it underwent during the year the English golfer had it in his possession.

Indeed, Fitzpatrick admitted he felt a tinge of regret at not doing more with it when he handed it back ahead of his defence of the prize at this year's tournament. Repeating last year's stunning triumph at Brookline would give him the opportunity to make up for that though.

"I was so sad about that," Fitzpatrick said ahead of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which tees off on Thursday live on Sky Sports. "I didn't feel like I spent enough time with it, really.

"Literally probably the month right after The Open, after St Andrews, I went on holiday to Italy with some friends. I took it there for a week - that's about as exciting as it got.

"It went a few places, actually; We were on a boat, so to Capri, Amalfi, Positano - had a few nice day trips out.

"I just can't believe it's been a year already. It's just gone so fast, and to kind of look around and remember that all this build-up was the same at Brookline, it's just very odd."

Fitzpatrick was the darling of the golfing world after unexpectedly clinching the first major of his career in 2022, finishing a shot clear of American duo Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris to become the first English winner since Justin Rose nine years earlier and only the third since the end of the Second World War.

Since then, he has gone on to claim a nail-biting playoff victory over Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage in April, a week after finishing tied for 10th at the Masters. However, he has been hampered by neck problems throughout the year as well.

The Sheffield native missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship and ended tied for 20th at the RBC Canadian Open ahead of the third major of the year. Yet while he feels his game is improving, he does not think it is in quite the same place as it was heading to Brookline 12 months ago.

"I feel like the start of the year, I had a good obviously first event in Hawaii and then got injured, and that kind of felt like it set me back quite a bit for February and March," Fitzpatrick said. "I ended up obviously playing well in April.

"I feel like my game is kind of getting in the right place. I certainly felt like Memorial and last week I was playing some good golf. I didn't necessarily score too well last week, but again, I had a slight flare-up on the Friday afternoon with my neck.

"I definitely feel like my game is in better shape. I certainly don't think it's as good as it was last year."

Even so, last year's US Open triumph has changed Fitzpatrick's mindset going into majors, from just trying to be in contention come the final round to believing he can go all the way again.

There is, therefore, no danger of self-doubt creeping in as he seeks to become only the eighth player to retain the US Open title - Brooks Koepka being the most recent in 2018 - in the tournament's history, and maybe get to spend more quality time with the trophy.

"It was more about trying to get in contention, just putting myself in that position, giving myself a chance," Fitzpatrick said. "I wouldn't necessarily say I felt like my best golf could compete with some of the guys out here.

"I know I had conversations with my coaches about that, about what guys did that I didn't, but certainly after last year I feel like I can compete.

"I think it's obviously been a huge boost. I think for me winning last year gave me the boost that when I played my best or when I play well, I can compete with anyone, and I can win a major."

