US Open 2023: Full list of groupings and tee times for second round at Los Angeles Country Club
Matt Fitzpatrick is defending champion and Masters winner Jon Rahm chases a fifth victory of 2023, Rory McIlroy looks to end his major drought and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is among the favourites; Watch the second round live on Friday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/06/23 5:52pm
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting at Hole One
1445 Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Ross Fisher (Eng), Paul Haley II
1456 Nick Dunlap (x), Nick Hardy, Samuel Stevens
- Who is playing in the US Open? | Ways to watch live on Sky Sports
- Flashback: Matt Fitzpatrick's 2022 victory | Latest US Open headlines
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
1507 Romain Langasque (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Aldrich Potgieter (x) (Rsa)
1518 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Victor Perez (Fra), Andrew Putnam
1529 Keegan Bradley, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Phil Mickelson
1540 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria (x) (Arg), Mito Pereira (Chi), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1551 Tom Kim (Kor), Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
1602 Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
1613 Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth
1624 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Suh, Davis Thompson
1635 Ben Carr (x), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Taylor Moore
1646 Frankie Capan, Patrick Cover, David Nyfjaell (x) (Swe)
1657 Christian Cavaliere (x), Alex Schaake, Austen Truslow
Live US Open Golf
June 15, 2023, 3:00pm
Live on
2015 Berry Henson, Hank Lebioda, Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)
2026 Wenyi Ding (Chn) (x), Jordan Smith (Eng), Michael Kim
2037 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (x)
2048 Ryan Armour, Jens Dantorp (Swe), Patrick Rodgers
2059 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Gordon Sargent (x), Aaron Wise
2110 Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
2121 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka (Aut)
2132 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose (Eng)
2143 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
2154 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jon Rahm (Esp), Xander Schauffele
2205 Stewart Cink, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Michael Thorbjornsen (x)
2216 Paul Barjon (Fra), David Horsey (Eng), Brendan Valdes (x)
2227 Kyle Mueller, Jordan Gumberg, Bastien Amat (x) (Fra)
Starting at Hole 10:
1445 Brent Grant, Charley Hoffman, Vincent Norrman (Swe)
1456 Simon Forsstrom (Swe), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), (a) Maxwell Moldovan
Live US Open Golf
June 15, 2023, 3:00pm
Live on
1507 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
1518 Alejandro Del Rey (Spa), Luke List, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)
1529 Harris English, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1540 Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat, Alexander Noren (Swe)
1551 Cameron Davis (Aus), Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama
1602 Sam Bennett, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1613 Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
1624 Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1635 Taylor Montgomery, Nick Taylor (Can), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1646 Olin Browne Jr, David Puig (Spa), Karl Vilips (x) (Aus)
1657 J.J. Grey (Eng), Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (x)
2015 Omar Morales (x) (Mex), Deon Germishuys (Rsa), Jacob Solomon
2026 Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Michael Brennan (x)
2037 Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson (Can), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)
2048 Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan (Can)
2059 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
2110 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
2121 Sungjae Im (Kor), K.H Lee (Kor), J.T Poston
2132 Gary Woodland, Adam Scott (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
2143 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
2154 Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin (Can)
2205 Matthew McClean (x) (NIrl), Seamus Power (Irl), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
2216 Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (x) (Eng), Gunn Charoenkul (Tha)
2227 Alexander Yang (x) (Hgk), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
Watch the 123rd US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Friday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.