Rory McIlroy moves into contention at Travelers Championship after second-round 64

Rory McIlroy stormed up the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship after carding a six-under 64 in the second round at TPC River Highlands.

The world No 3 had been eight shots off the lead at the start of the day after posting five birdies and five bogeys alongside a maiden PGA Tour hole-in-one in his opening round.

But McIlroy moved into contention on Friday as he rattled in eight birdies, only to then double-bogey his penultimate hole - the scene of that hole-in-one at the par-three eighth - and have to settle for a six-under round.

That put McIlroy into a tie for seventh place on eight under ahead of the afternoon groupings. American Eric Cole holds the clubhouse lead on -11, while overnight leader Denny McCarthy is on -14 in the closing stages of his second round.

Masters champion Jon Rahm could be a big-name absentee for the weekend after carding a one-over-par 71 which left him on two under.

The projected cut mark was at three under as the afternoon groupings began.

McIlroy made a blistering start to his round with five birdies before making the turn.

The first of those would come on his second hole, the par-three 11th, before notching back-to-back gains on the 14th and 15th as he had done in his first round.

McIlroy would also end his first nine with consecutive gains and two more birdies would follow at the par-four second and third holes as he made the turn.

When he birdied his 15th hole, the par-five sixth, McIlroy had a chance of posting a 59.

But that would end on the par-three eighth. Having seen his tee shot find the cup on Thursday, it would be much different emotions on Friday as his tee shot finished up in the water.

McIlroy's bogey putt rolled just past the hole as he had to settle for a five and he also found himself in trouble at the last with a wayward drive right.

But McIlroy was able to recover to save par and put himself into contention to win the Travelers Championship for a first time heading into the weekend.

