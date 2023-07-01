British Masters: Andy Sullivan in six-way tie for the lead with Justin Rose three back at the Belfry

Andy Sullivan is part of a six-way tie for the lead at the British Masters

Andy Sullivan produced a spectacular finish to jump into a six-way tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Betfred British Masters.

The four-time DP World Tour winner birdied his final two holes to post a two-under 70 at the Belfry and join a logjam of players on seven under, bolstering his hopes of a first victory since 2020.

Sullivan, heading into the weekend one stroke back, followed a two-putt birdie at the par-five second by rolling in from 11 feet at the ninth before posting back-to-back bogeys from the 11th.

The Englishman ended a run of pars by getting up and down from a greenside bunker to take advantage of the par-five 17th, then holed from 40 feet to birdie the last and join Oliver Wilson, James Morrison, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten and Niklas Norgaard at the top of the leaderboard.

Wilson had reached the turn with the outright advantage but started his back nine with successive bogeys, eventually carding a two-under 70, with Morrison also temporarily leading until finishing his third-round 70 with a final-hole bogey.

James Morrison is chasing a first DP World Tour victory since 2015

Norgaard was another to briefly lead on his own, only to bogey the penultimate hole of the day, while Luiten eagled the par-five 17th to close a back-nine 32 and become the first player to set the clubhouse target at seven under.

2021 runner-up Migliozzi played his three holes in three under on his way to a four-under 68, completing the group of six topping the leaderboard, with Germany's Max Kieffer a shot back after birdieing four of his last five holes.

Bryce Easton, Justin Walters and Romain Langasque are all two strokes back heading into Sunday's final round, while former world No 1 Justin Rose is three behind after a two-over 74.

Justin Rose held a share of the halfway lead on home soil

Rose held a share of the halfway lead but slipped back after mixing two birdies with four bogeys, while fellow 36-hole co-leader Antoine Rozner was in contention until putting two balls in the water on his way to a quadruple-bogey at the par-four 10th.

Rozner bogeyed his next two holes and also dropped a shot at the 16th, although birdied the 17th to leave the Frenchman one of 30 players within four shots of the lead.

