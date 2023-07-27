PGA Tour sets up compensation scheme for players who did not defect to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been a leading voice in the PGA Tour's dispute with LIV Golf

The PGA Tour has set up a compensation scheme for players who did not defect to LIV Golf and is also looking at establishing a pathway to reintegrate those who did.

Details of the deal - which shocked the sport last month when the PGA Tour struck an agreement for investment by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - are still being thrashed out and it is currently being investigated by the United States Congress and Justice Department over anti-trust violations.

But in a leaked memo to players, chief executive Jay Monahan, who returned to work last week after almost a month's absence with a medical issue, has outlined some of the changes at tour level.

A player benefit programme has been established which will be "financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package", according to Monahan's memo published by the Golf Channel.

A player discipline task force is also "evaluating developing potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in future".

However, in a surprise move, the tour has dismissed proposals from the game's lawmakers the R&A and United States Golf Association which would see limits placed on the distance a ball can travel as "not warranted".

"There is widespread and significant belief the proposed modified local rule (MLR) is not warranted and is not in the best interest of the game," the memo read.

"Following a discussion on the topic at a recent (player advisory council) meeting, we have notified the USGA and the R&A that while the PGA Tour is committed to collaborating with them - and all industry partners - to arrive at a solution that will best serve our players, our fans and the game at all levels, we are not able to support the MLR as proposed."

The R&A said it "appreciated" the PGA Tour's response.

"We are currently in a notice and comment period where we are listening to views from throughout the golf industry," the R&A said a statement.

"We appreciate the contributions we have received so far about the proposed Model Local Rule, including that of the PGA Tour."

World number three Rory McIlroy supports the introduction of a 'shorter' ball and said he would consider using it anyway in regular tour events to prepare for the majors, where the rule would likely be enforced.

"I know that's a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it's going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier," he said back in March.

