Wyndham Championship: Justin Thomas in danger of missing cut in final push for FedExCup play-off spot

Justin Thomas is in danger of missing the cut for the sixth time in his past eight starts - and not qualifying for the FedExCup play-offs - after an even-par opening round at the the Wyndham Championship.

The two-time PGA Championship winner has never before failed to reach the play-offs in his PGA Tour career, qualifying seven seasons in a row, but Thomas currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings and on the outside of the top-70 qualifying spots.

Russell Henley tops the leaderboard after a bogey-free, eight-under-par 62 on day one of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Henley leads Canada's Adam Svensson and South Korea's Byeong Hun An by one stroke at the PGA Tour's regular-season finale at Sedgefield Country Club.

Elsewhere, Australian veteran Adam Scott - also battling for a FedExCup play-off place - shot a five-under 65 during the morning wave and held the lead for much of the day before Henley and company overtook him in the afternoon.

Scott is currently 81st in the standings but would squeak in to qualify at 68th if current results held. He is tied for fifth after the first round.

"I feel like when I come out to play golf, I'm there to give it my best shot and if I make (the play-offs), I make it, and if I don't, I don't," Scott told reporters after his opening round.

Shane Lowry is another hoping to force himself into the FedExCup play-offs, which start next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Currently ranked 76th, the Irishman posted a two-under 68 on day one. England's Matt Wallace (80th) went one better with a three-under 67.

Wallace was critical of the course after his opening round, saying: "I don't like this golf course. The run-offs are just absolutely ridiculous and it's just not fun to play... it's too severe, so they need to do something about it."

Wallace added, "I think the most important person here this week with me is my psychologist and we're trying to enjoy the tournament rather than what it produces.

"Great tournament, great sponsor. Just for me, I don't like it - if I don't have to come here, I wouldn't, but I kind of need to."

Henley leads field after impressive opening round

Henley, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, has finished in the top 10 at the Wyndham Championship three years running and is hoping to avoid letting his lead slip this year like he did in 2021.

The American led after each of the first three rounds two years ago before faltering down the stretch with a final-round 71 seeing him finish in a tie for seventh.

"I think about it a lot," Henley said. "I mean, I was leading by three going in the final round a couple years ago and was leading the tournament by a few going into No 11 a couple years ago and didn't get it done.

"That's a good learning experience, and feel like I've got better as a player because of it."

Henley used a short eagle putt and six birdies to leap to front of the pack again in his opening round this year. The 34-year-old was already five under when he arrived at the par-five 15th hole, where his second shot over a pond nestled to within six feet of the pin to set up his eagle.

Svensson, tied for second with An, is eyeing his second career PGA Tour victory RSM Classic last November. He started his round on the back nine and birdied five of his final seven holes.

Andrew Novak (six-under 64) is in fourth, one clear of Scott and J.T. Poston in a share of fifth. Swedish up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg is part of a massive tie for seventh at four under.

