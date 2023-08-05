Wyndham Championship: Shane Lowry battling to reach FedExCup Playoffs for fifth successive season

Shane Lowry is fighting to reach the FedExCup Playoffs and needs a strong Sunday to get inside the top 70

Shane Lowry needs a strong Sunday at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship as he looks to reach the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth successive year.

Only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings after this week's event in North Carolina will qualify for the lucrative end-of-season series, with Irishman Lowry 78th as things stand.

The 2019 Open champion started the tournament in 76th spot but is now two places worse off after following rounds of 68 and 69 over the first two days with an even-par 70 on Saturday.

Billy Horschel shares the lead at the Wyndham Championship as he looks to clinch a FedExCup Playoffs place

Lowry mixed four bogeys - two of them back-to-back on his 10th and 11th holes - with two birdies and then an eagle on the par-five 15th at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Glover, Horschel lead Wyndham with one round to go

Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel have leapt up a number of places to provisional 50th and 53rd respectively after taking a share of the lead at the Wyndham Championship.

Glover carded an eight-under 62 in round three to move to 18 under for the event, the same mark Horschel is at after a blemish-free, seven-under 63.

Glover began the week 112th in the FedExCup standings, with Horschel - the 2014 FedEx champion - four places behind at 116.

Horschel and Glover are one shot clear of fellow American Russell Henley (65) and three ahead of South Korea's Byeong Hun An (65).

Justin Thomas is also battling to reach the Playoffs, which begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week

Thomas just outside top 70 as Playoffs race nears conclusion

Justin Thomas, the 2015 FedExCup winner, is 72nd in the standings after a four-under third round of 66.

The two-time PGA champion carded five birdies - including three in a row between his third and fifth holes - and just the solitary bogey, but has more work to do on the final day.

Should Lowry, Horschel, Glover and Thomas end up inside the FedExCup top 70, they will tee it up at the first event of the Playoffs next week - the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee.

