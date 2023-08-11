AIG Women's Open: Full groupings and tee times for third round of major finale at Walton Heath

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the AIG Women's Open, held at Walton Heath in Surrey and exclusively live on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole one

0835 Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha)

0845 Danielle Kang, Akie Iwai (Jpn)

0855 Cara Gainer (Eng), Wei-Ling Hsu (Tai)

0905 Lindy Duncan, Alice Hewson (Eng)

0915 Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn), Georgia Hall (Eng)

0925 Maja Stark (Swe), Caroline Hedwall (Swe)

0935 Angela Stanford, Kylie Henry (Sco)

0945 Diksha Dagar (Ind), Klara Davidson Spilkova (Cze)

0955 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Yuri Yoshida (Jpn)

1010 Julia Lopez Ramirez (Esp) (x), Hae Ran Ryu (Kor)

1020 Anna Nordqvist (Swe), Charlotte Heath (Eng) (x)

1030 Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Hyejin Choi (Kor)

1040 Celine Boutier (Fra), Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn)

1050 Amy Yang (Kor), Stephanie Meadow (NIrl)

1100 Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Leona Maguire (Ire)

1110 Alim Kim (Kor), Nicole Broch Estrup (Den)

1125 Olivia Cowan (Ger), Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha)

1135 Eun Hee Ji (Kor), Jiyai Shin (Kor)

1145 Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den), Kokona Sakurai (Jpn)

1155 Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin (Chn)

1205 Na Rin An (Kor), Mina Harigae

1215 Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Megan Khang

1225 Rose Zhang, Grace Kim (Aus)

1240 Yu Liu (Chn), Jaravee Boonchant (Tha)

1250 Morgane Metraux (Sui), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)

1300 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Jenny Shin (Kor)

1310 Lindsey Weaver-Wright, In Gee Chun (Kor)

1320 Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Linn Grant (Swe)

1330 Ryann O'Toole, Perrine Delacour (Fra)

1340 Jin Young Ko (Kor), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn)

1355 Minjee Lee (Aus), Aditi Ashok (Ind)

1405 Allisen Corpuz, Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)

1415 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Angel Yin

1425 Gaby Lopez (Mex), Alison Lee

1435 Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Lilia Vu

1445 Charley Hull (Eng), Minami Katsu (Jpn)

1455 Andrea Lee, Ally Ewing

