FedEx St Jude Championship: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler move into contention as Lucas Glover takes lead

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler surged into contention at the FedEx St Jude Championship as Lucas Glover took the lead after the second round at TPC Southwind.

Glover shot a 64 on Friday, nipping in front of fellow American Jordan Spieth to sit on top of the leaderboard.

Glover was six under for his 18 holes and 10 under overall, one stroke ahead of Spieth and two in front of a chasing pack of five including England's Tommy Fleetwood.

An eagle at the 16th, Glover's seventh hole, lit a fire under his round and he followed with a run of three birdies in four holes on the front nine as he put together a blemish-free card in Memphis.

Spieth followed his eye-catching 63 on Thursday with a patchier 68. He was two under on Friday's play, peaking with a magnificent bunker shot that nestled in the hole from 16 yards and got him in in two shots at the short fourth.

That was one of six birdies he managed, but his progress was offset by four bogeys - two in succession immediately following his brilliant effort from the sand.

Tommy Fleetwood trails leader Lucas Glover by one shot

Fleetwood hit his second 66 in a row, but a dropped shot at the final hole saw the Brit end the day two shots back from Glover.

The top two ranked players in the world - Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy - are one further back on seven under.

The pair, who played together on Thursday and Friday alongside World No 3 Jon Rahm, could be paired once more on Saturday after both signing for 66 to stay in the hunt for a title tilt over the weekend.

They were both five shots back from Glover when entering the final four holes of the round, but managed to play the closing stretch in two-under to take up a menacing position on the leaderboard.

After a dreadful opening round, Rahm shot a much-improved 67 to finish at level par for the tournament, with the Spaniard aided by a spectacular recovery chip in from the bunker at the 18th having hit his tee shot in the water.

Well positioned at six-under are American duo Xander Schauffele and Max Homa, while Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are among the group a shot further back.

