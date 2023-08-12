AIG Women's Open: Can Charley Hull earn 'unreal' major victory on home soil at Walton Heath?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dame Laura Davies thinks Charley Hull has an excellent opportunity to claim her first major at the AIG Women's Open. Dame Laura Davies thinks Charley Hull has an excellent opportunity to claim her first major at the AIG Women's Open.

Charley Hull is relishing the prospect of challenging for a maiden major title on home soil after bursting into a share of the lead at the AIG Women’s Open.

Hull fired three consecutive birdies late in her round to post a third-round 68 and jump into a share of the lead at Walton Heath, with the 27-year-old locked at the top of the leaderboard with Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu.

The Englishwoman enjoyed a runner-up finish at the US Women's Open earlier this season, with Hull hopeful of going one better and extending the streak of first-time major champions.

Can Charley Hull become the latest first-time winner of a major?

"I'm super excited," Hull told Sky Sports. "I haven't actually really felt the pressure all week, I've just been treating it like I'm playing at home with friends.

"I'm staying at my house and I've played this course many times with my friends and I'm just going out there having so much fun, making birdies and just enjoying it. At the end of the day, it's just golf and I love it!"

Georgia Hall won the AIG Women's Open in 2018, while Dame Laura Davies, Karen Stupples and Alison Nicholas are the only other female English players to win a major.

Hull has been cheered on by huge crowds all week in Surrey, with the two-time LPGA Tour winner delighted with the reaction she has received as she chases a career-changing victory.

"So many young kids out there and it's really nice to see I'm inspiring young girls," Hull added. "When I was younger I used to look up to Laura [Davies] and it seems like now they're looking up to me and that's pretty cool.

"It [winning] would be absolutely unbelievable. What Georgia done in 2017 or 2018, I can't remember what it was, that was unbelievable. To do that again would be unreal. But one step at a time and just go out there and have fun."

Davies: Major win 'there for the taking' for Hull

Hull will play alongside Vu in the final group on Sunday, with Hyo Joo Kim and Angel Yin a shot off the pace in tied-third, with four-time major champion Davies backing her compatriot to secure a breakthrough victory.

"I must admit that I fancied her all week," Davies told Sky Sports. "Charley gets a bit excitable, we all know that and that's just her personality, but she seems calm this week.

"Everyone else was talking about the course being tremendously long and she said 'oh I play with my mates off the back, it's a lot shorter!' so she has been comfortable the whole week.

"I just had a chat with her and she was just calm so things look good. The thing is she has major champions around her who have been there and done it and are playing very well as well, but if she puts her best foot forward tomorrow then it's there for the taking.

"Everything seems to be fitting into place. She doesn't like playing links golf but we're not playing links golf this week, but it's a great Championship course. It reminds her a bit of Woburn in the way the course lays out and that's her home course and she plays this one a lot as well.

"She is just comfortable. She has just come off that second at the US Women's Open and only has great memories at the moment and that's what golfers thrive off. Fingers crossed for tomorrow!

"For a British player and for some European players this is the ultimate. Once you've won it you can play until your 60 and hopefully Charley will do it tomorrow.

"You're always considered a major champion but for us, that's the ultimate. You can probably trade all the others for the one AIG Women's Open."

