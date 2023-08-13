FedEx St Jude Championship: Lucas Glover retains lead with Tommy Fleetwood two strokes behind

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Memphis Highlights from day three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Memphis

Lucas Glover continued his strong form at the FedEx St Jude Championship, finishing the third day on top of the leaderboard with England's Tommy Fleetwood just two strokes behind in third.

The 43-year-old shot a four-under par 66 with five birdies and a bogey to keep his lead, with American Taylor Moore just one stroke behind in second after hitting 65.

Glover said it was a scrappy day but he got "a lot out of what I had".

"Three months ago if I'd have been mad at 66, or if you told me I'd be mad at 66, I'd say you were crazy," Glover said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Just iron a few things out and wake up tomorrow a little more confident than I am right now and see where we are."

Fleetwood held on to his spot in outright third with seven birdies and three bogeys as he searches for his first win in America.

Rory McIlroy moved up two places into equal sixth, five strokes off the lead, after he hit a two-under par 68 with six birdies and four bogeys.

Rory McIlroy hits from the pine straw during the third round of the St. Jude Championship

McIlroy said he has been stuck in "neutral" but hopes to move into contention on the tournament's final day.

"Five back going into tomorrow, I feel like I could catch fire and hopefully make a run," he said.

Justin Rose, meanwhile, stormed up the leaderboard with a course record-equalling 61.

Justin Rose during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the FedExCup Playoffs live this August on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship continues on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Action and 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.