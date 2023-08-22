Solheim Cup LIVE: Watch free stream as Suzann Pettersen names captain's picks for Team Europe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the live stream as Suzann Pettersen names her four Solheim Cup captain's picks for Team Europe Watch the live stream as Suzann Pettersen names her four Solheim Cup captain's picks for Team Europe

Team Europe will complete their Solheim Cup team this afternoon, with captain Suzann Pettersen naming her four captain's picks via Sky Sports' free live stream.

The qualification campaign ended after the ISPS Handa World Invitational, where the top two players on the LET European Solheim Points List and next six in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings securing their places in the biennial contest.

Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier finished top of the European standings ahead of Maja Stark, while Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist qualified via their world ranking.

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall are both likely to play key roles for Team Europe in Spain

Nordqvist will be a playing vice-captain at Finca Cortesin from September 22-24, while Pettersen will announce her four captain's picks in a special programme live this Tuesday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Who could Pettersen pick?

Madelene Sagstrom is the highest-ranked European who failed to qualify, with the Swede posting three worldwide top 10s this season and hoping to feature for Team Europe for a third time.

Emily Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall two are contenders, with the former having sunk the winning putt for Team Europe two years ago. Hedwall was not involved in that win but does boast four Solheim Cup appearances to her name.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was also part of Europe's team in 2021 but has been unable to build on last year's win on the LPGA Tour, meaning she would rely on a pick, with Mel Reid in a similar position if she's to make a fifth appearance for Team Europe.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is the only European player inside the world's top 50 yet to have her place confirmed, having followed her breakthrough LPGA Tour success last season with a solid 2023, so could be a contender for a Solheim Cup debut.

Could Gemma Dryburgh make her Solheim Cup debut for Team Europe this September?

Jodi Ewart Shadoff also won on the LPGA Tour last season and is an option to make a fourth Solheim Cup start, while Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow have both contended in a major this season.

Team USA's qualification campaign runs until the CPKC Women's Open in Canada on August 28, when the top seven players in the Solheim Cup standings - along with the next two not already eligible in the world rankings - will be guaranteed a place. Stacy Lewis will then name three captain's picks on Monday August 29.

