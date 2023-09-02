Ryder Cup: European wildcard pick for Ludvig Aberg could be 'worrying', says Eddie Pepperell

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking while in the commentary box, Eddie Pepperell says he is surprised Ludvig Aberg is in contention for a Ryder Cup pick Speaking while in the commentary box, Eddie Pepperell says he is surprised Ludvig Aberg is in contention for a Ryder Cup pick

Eddie Pepperell says Ludvig Aberg receiving a Ryder Cup wildcard pick without performing strongly in this week's Omega European Masters would be "worrying" and possibly devalue the qualification system.

European captain Luke Donald will reveal his six selections on Monday, live on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the clash with USA in Rome between September 29 and October 1.

Aberg is in contention despite only turning pro in June, with the Swede finishing tied fourth at the Czech Masters last week as he matched his result from the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic in June.

Live Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live on

The 23-year-old is in a share of fifth place at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, three strokes behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Aberg is 58th on the World Points List and has only competed in three tournaments on European soil as a pro, including when he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open.

DP World Tour player Pepperell told Sky Sports: "I am a little bit [surprised]. I feel he needed to win or come very close to winning this week to warrant a pick.

Aberg is in the running for one of European captain Luke Donald's six Ryder Cup wildcard picks

"If he doesn't do that and still gets a pick, I worry a little bit what that means for whoever that is at the expense of. They have spent this year playing on the tour and done well.

"It's a tricky one, isn't it? It's like Jon Rahm in 2016 - would you have picked him? In hindsight, maybe, but you have to respect the qualifying system.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

"I know Victor Perez is not in great form but he is still third in the Race to Dubai, Nico (Hojgaard) has done well, so it would be an interesting one. I can see both sides of the coin.

"I know Luke played with [Ludvig] in Detroit a month ago and he said it was just as good as watching Rory (McIlroy) when he first came out."

Watch round three of the Omega European Masters live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am on Saturday. Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Ryder Cup and more for £26 a month for 12 months with NOW.